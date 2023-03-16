Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,175,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 390,941 shares.The stock last traded at $63.97 and had previously closed at $59.58.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 102,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

