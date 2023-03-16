Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares accounts for 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $103.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $460.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $257.76.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

