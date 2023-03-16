Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 56.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

