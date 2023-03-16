Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Director David Powers Purchases 15,500 Shares

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 563,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,500. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 648,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 149,227 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

