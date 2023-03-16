Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Director David Powers Purchases 15,500 Shares

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Solo Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 563,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,500. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.