Somerset Trust Co Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

