Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 6,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,458. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
