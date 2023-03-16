SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 258,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,922. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.