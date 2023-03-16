Spence Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 5.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

