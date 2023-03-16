Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Sells £829,262.56 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($135.99), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,010,679.54).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPX opened at £109.65 ($133.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9,008 ($109.79) and a 52-week high of £131.40 ($160.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is £116.43 and its 200-day moving average is £111.02.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($151.13) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £120.68 ($147.07).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

