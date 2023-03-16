SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 252,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,877. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

