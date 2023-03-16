SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 252,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,877. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.