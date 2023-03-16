STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

