STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of STAG opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.