Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

