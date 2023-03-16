State Street (NYSE:STT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

Insider Activity at State Street

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.