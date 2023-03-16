Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

Stepan stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $5,327,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.