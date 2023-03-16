Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %
Stepan stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Stepan
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $5,327,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
Read More
