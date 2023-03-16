Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,295,000 after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

