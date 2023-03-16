Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $8.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 173,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,075. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.