Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teck Resources Call Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 7,129 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 2,958,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

