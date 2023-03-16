StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ames National has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

About Ames National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 63.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.