StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ames National Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATLO opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ames National has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National
About Ames National
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
