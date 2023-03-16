StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $507.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 73,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

