StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

