StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CTG opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

