StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

