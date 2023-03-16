StockNews.com Begins Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $138.54 on Thursday. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $1,482,717 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.