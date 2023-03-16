StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FNLC stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. First Bancorp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.
About First Bancorp
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
