StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. First Bancorp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

