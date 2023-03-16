StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,194. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

