StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

In other news, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also

