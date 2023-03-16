StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,576. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.