StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,576. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,091,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 233,865 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.