StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
