StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.