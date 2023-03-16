StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 7,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,311. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

