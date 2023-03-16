StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

