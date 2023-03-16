StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $1.84 on Monday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
About WidePoint
See Also
