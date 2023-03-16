StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Accuray Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.51. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Stories

