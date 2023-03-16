StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Accuray Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of ARAY opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.51. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.67.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
