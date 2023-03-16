StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of ASPS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
