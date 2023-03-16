StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $27,368.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $27,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.