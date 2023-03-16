StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %
BMRN stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.