StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

BMRN stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

