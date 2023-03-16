StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

City Stock Down 0.6 %

City stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. City has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

See Also

