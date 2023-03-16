StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.