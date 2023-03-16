StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Clarus Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.
