StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

GILD stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

