StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile



Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

