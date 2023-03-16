StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.