StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,889.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,889.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $51,768.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Insmed by 261.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 397.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

