StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Insmed by 261.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 397.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
