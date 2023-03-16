StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

In other Intevac news, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $942,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,231 shares of company stock valued at $698,414. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

