StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Insider Activity

In other Intevac news, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intevac news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,231 shares of company stock valued at $698,414. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

