StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,154,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

