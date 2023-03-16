StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

KALU opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

