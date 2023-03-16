StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

