StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 298,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

