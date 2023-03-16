Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $122.71. 1,003,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,938. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.