Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.20. 366,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

