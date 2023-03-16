Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

IBM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

