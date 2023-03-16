Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Position Trimmed by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group makes up 2.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Summit Financial Group worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

SMMF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,019 shares of company stock worth $515,253 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.