Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. 476,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $103.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

